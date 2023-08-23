Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $22.88

Shares of Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $22.88 and traded as low as $20.22. Union Bankshares shares last traded at $20.22, with a volume of 4,439 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Union Bankshares in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Union Bankshares Stock Up 2.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.84. The company has a market cap of $93.58 million, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.10 million for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 21.57%.

Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is 50.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Union Bankshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Union Bankshares by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Union Bankshares by 2.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Union Bankshares by 8.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in Union Bankshares by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 39,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Union Bankshares by 86.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

About Union Bankshares

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

