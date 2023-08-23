Uniswap (UNI) One Day Volume Tops $114.55 Million

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Uniswap has a total market cap of $2.75 billion and approximately $114.55 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Uniswap has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Uniswap token can now be bought for approximately $4.75 or 0.00017954 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.62 or 0.00247765 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00014496 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000502 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003791 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,031 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

