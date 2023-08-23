UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 494,884 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 28,246 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 0.8% of Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of UnitedHealth Group worth $233,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 264.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,511,174 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $732,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997,959 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 32.4% during the first quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 159,411 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $75,401,000 after buying an additional 39,030 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% during the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 445,652 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $210,793,000 after acquiring an additional 43,340 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 45.2% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 161,297 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $76,227,000 after buying an additional 50,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at about $309,000. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $592.00 to $572.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $549.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $577.53.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $2.90 on Wednesday, reaching $489.44. 2,009,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,500,247. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $445.68 and a twelve month high of $558.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $487.90 and a 200-day moving average of $487.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $453.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.66.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.57 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total transaction of $2,024,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.