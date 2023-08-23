Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Stock Price Up 7%

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) shares rose 7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.41 and last traded at $15.38. Approximately 1,742,592 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 1,951,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPWK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Upwork from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Upwork from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Upwork from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Upwork in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Upwork presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Upwork Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.24 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.43.

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 28,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total transaction of $260,352.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,012,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,252,074.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 53,678 shares of company stock worth $604,270 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Upwork

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancient Art L.P. raised its stake in Upwork by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Ancient Art L.P. now owns 2,487,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,971,000 after buying an additional 164,399 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Upwork by 150.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 320,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after buying an additional 192,708 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Upwork by 114.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 77,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 41,434 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Upwork by 100.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in Upwork by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 6,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

