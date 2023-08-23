UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $33.95

Shares of UTG, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UTGN – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.95 and traded as low as $30.11. UTG shares last traded at $30.11, with a volume of 165 shares changing hands.
UTG Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $96.05 million, a P/E ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.09.
About UTG
UTG, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides individual life insurance products and services in the United States. Its individual life insurance includes servicing of existing insurance business in-force; the acquisition of other companies in the insurance business; and the administration processing of life insurance business for other entities.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than UTG
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Bear Market vs Recession: What Are the Differences?
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- 7 Best AI Mutual Funds (and ETFs) to Sweep the AI Craze
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Auto Parts Stocks Shift Gears: Which is the Right One to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for UTG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UTG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.