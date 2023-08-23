UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $33.95

Shares of UTG, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UTGN – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.95 and traded as low as $30.11. UTG shares last traded at $30.11, with a volume of 165 shares changing hands.

UTG Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $96.05 million, a P/E ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.09.

About UTG

UTG, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides individual life insurance products and services in the United States. Its individual life insurance includes servicing of existing insurance business in-force; the acquisition of other companies in the insurance business; and the administration processing of life insurance business for other entities.

