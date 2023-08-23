Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Shares Down 3.2%

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) dropped 3.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $126.33 and last traded at $126.72. Approximately 455,232 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 4,118,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

Valero Energy Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.32. The company has a market cap of $45.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.66.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.08 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $34.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.37 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 42.31% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company’s revenue was down 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $11.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.74 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total value of $10,278,124.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 621,872 shares in the company, valued at $84,568,373.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valero Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,065,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,276,875,000 after purchasing an additional 395,771 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Valero Energy by 96.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,389,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,310,740,000 after buying an additional 4,604,158 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Valero Energy by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,682,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,101,449,000 after buying an additional 411,009 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 7.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,128,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $718,850,000 after buying an additional 434,057 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $534,892,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

