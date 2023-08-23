Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Holdings Increased by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $344,000. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 94.8% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 135,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,567,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $330,000.

NYSEARCA:VFH traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.84. The stock had a trading volume of 123,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,657. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $72.96 and a 1-year high of $90.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

