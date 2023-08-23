Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,874 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,200,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,063,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,402 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,115,000 after acquiring an additional 23,529,155 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,519,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,242 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,395,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,576,000 after acquiring an additional 655,629 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,243,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,498,000 after purchasing an additional 508,586 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $75.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,574,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,824,932. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.03 and a one year high of $77.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.85.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

