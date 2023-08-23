Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VB traded up $1.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $196.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,814. The firm has a market cap of $44.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $210.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $200.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.76.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.