Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Cerity Partners LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,867,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,205 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $764,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 859.6% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $4.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $406.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,157,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,773,144. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $422.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $408.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $387.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

