Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Unconventional Investor LLC

Unconventional Investor LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 9.2% of Unconventional Investor LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Unconventional Investor LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,225,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,457,449,000 after purchasing an additional 479,607 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,765,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,836,443,000 after purchasing an additional 806,085 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,988,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,903,000 after purchasing an additional 107,890 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VOO opened at $402.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $322.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $422.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $408.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $387.42.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

