Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,163 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $362,000. Parkwood LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,817,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $219.92. 1,266,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,939,958. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $228.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.13. The stock has a market cap of $310.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

