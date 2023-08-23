Velas One Day Volume Reaches $750,994.11 (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar. One Velas coin can now be purchased for $0.0081 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. Velas has a market capitalization of $20.22 million and approximately $750,994.11 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00038992 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00028381 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00013208 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000198 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004413 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00005729 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,489,704,653 coins and its circulating supply is 2,489,704,654 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velas is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

