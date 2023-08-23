Verasity (VRA) Price Tops $0.0042

Verasity (VRA) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Verasity has a total market cap of $43.48 million and approximately $4.35 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verasity token can currently be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Verasity has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003769 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000553 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00006155 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,305,680,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,305,680,354 tokens. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

