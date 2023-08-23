VerticalScope (FORA) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

VerticalScope (TSE: FORA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/23/2023 – VerticalScope was given a new C$6.00 price target on by analysts at CIBC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/10/2023 – VerticalScope had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$12.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/10/2023 – VerticalScope had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$5.00 to C$6.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/10/2023 – VerticalScope had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$5.75 to C$9.25.

VerticalScope Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of VerticalScope stock traded up C$0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$5.42. The stock had a trading volume of 5,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,834. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$99.62 million, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of -0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.31. VerticalScope Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of C$2.64 and a 1 year high of C$13.40.

VerticalScope Holdings Inc, a technology company, operates a cloud-based digital community platform for online enthusiast communities in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It provides digital advertising services, including direct advertising campaigns, programmatic advertising, and custom content solutions; and e-commerce solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VerticalScope Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VerticalScope Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.