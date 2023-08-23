VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA) Share Price Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $59.16

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $59.16 and traded as high as $60.96. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd shares last traded at $60.93, with a volume of 525 shares.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $27.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.04 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.18.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.0139 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -42.57%.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd

About VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 76,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd during the 1st quarter valued at about $392,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Cogdell Spencer Inc is an integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in healthcare facilities, including medical offices and ambulatory surgery and diagnostic centers. The Company focuses on the ownership, delivery, acquisition, and management of healthcare facilities in the United States of America.

