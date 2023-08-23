VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA) Share Price Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $59.16

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $59.16 and traded as high as $60.96. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd shares last traded at $60.93, with a volume of 525 shares.
VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $27.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.04 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.18.
VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.0139 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -42.57%.
Institutional Trading of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd
About VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd
