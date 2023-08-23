Vivani Medical (VANI) & The Competition Head-To-Head Survey

Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI – Get Free Report) is one of 72 public companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Vivani Medical to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Vivani Medical and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivani Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 Vivani Medical Competitors 155 681 1875 91 2.68

Vivani Medical presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 607.07%. As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 449.95%. Given Vivani Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Vivani Medical is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vivani Medical N/A -$13.89 million -2.54 Vivani Medical Competitors $1.02 billion $86.98 million 1.06

This table compares Vivani Medical and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Vivani Medical’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Vivani Medical. Vivani Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Vivani Medical has a beta of 2.6, suggesting that its share price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vivani Medical’s competitors have a beta of 12.42, suggesting that their average share price is 1,142% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.4% of Vivani Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.1% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 55.6% of Vivani Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Vivani Medical and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivani Medical N/A -44.95% -35.23% Vivani Medical Competitors -407.97% -118.31% -33.75%

Summary

Vivani Medical competitors beat Vivani Medical on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Vivani Medical

Vivani Medical, Inc., a clinical stage company, develops various implants that treat chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. It engages in developing a portfolio of miniature drug implants to deliver minimally fluctuating drug profiles; and implantable visual prostheses devices to deliver useful artificial vision to blind individuals. The company is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

