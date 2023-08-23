Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY) Trading 6.5% Higher

Wacoal Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:WACLY – Get Free Report) traded up 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $105.10 and last traded at $105.10. 830 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7,024% from the average session volume of 12 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.72.

Wacoal Stock Up 6.5 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.57 and a 200 day moving average of $96.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.52 and a beta of 0.25.

Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter. Wacoal had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $355.48 million during the quarter.

About Wacoal

Wacoal Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacturing, wholesale, and retail sale of intimate apparel, outerwear, sportswear, and other textile products and accessories in Japan, Asia, Oceania, the United States, and Europe. The company operates through Wacoal Business (Domestic), Wacoal Business (Overseas), Peach John Business, and Other Businesses segments.

