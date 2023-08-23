Wanchain Achieves Market Cap of $34.58 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000664 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $34.58 million and approximately $513,549.99 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00039124 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00028055 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00013689 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000196 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004566 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00005836 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,972,989 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.