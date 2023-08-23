Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Buys Shares of 252,866 Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 252,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PR. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 130.9% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Permian Resources by 299.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Permian Resources in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Permian Resources during the third quarter worth about $105,000. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on PR shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Permian Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. 500.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Permian Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.69.

Insider Activity at Permian Resources

In other news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 400,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $4,495,559.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,445,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,237,805.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 400,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $4,495,559.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,445,931 shares in the company, valued at $16,237,805.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 330,059 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $3,706,562.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,488,451 shares in the company, valued at $16,715,304.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Permian Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PR remained flat at $13.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 3,827,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,230,944. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.33 and a 200 day moving average of $10.63. Permian Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $6.12 and a 1-year high of $13.85. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $623.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.10 million. Permian Resources had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 10.67%. Permian Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is 13.51%.

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

