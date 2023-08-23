Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Has $1.64 Million Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. cut its holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 54.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,427 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 40,573 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 202.6% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 690 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter worth $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 760 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 52.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MTDR. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.89.

Matador Resources Price Performance

Shares of MTDR stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,774. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $42.04 and a 1-year high of $73.78. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.86.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The energy company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.12). Matador Resources had a net margin of 33.46% and a return on equity of 27.40%. The business had revenue of $638.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 7.83%.

Insider Transactions at Matador Resources

In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.40 per share, with a total value of $28,948.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,120 shares in the company, valued at $7,819,728. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

