Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Invests $2.35 Million in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 26,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 667.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 561.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on RHP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William E. Haslam bought 11,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $86.90 per share, with a total value of $999,958.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,958.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Up 1.6 %

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.55. The stock had a trading volume of 87,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,599. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.63 and a fifty-two week high of $98.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.56.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top ten largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.