Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Lowers Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lessened its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 56.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,558 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 20,423 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 14.5% during the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,992 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in NIKE by 92.8% during the first quarter. Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. now owns 9,236 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the first quarter valued at $273,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in NIKE by 45.4% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 21,715 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 6,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 0.7% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 65,108 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,985,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

NIKE stock traded down $4.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.43. 10,490,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,818,475. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.80 and its 200-day moving average is $115.65. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $131.31. The stock has a market cap of $149.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $11,943,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,334,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,930,520.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares in the company, valued at $102,078. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $11,943,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,334,781 shares in the company, valued at $144,930,520.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,461 shares of company stock valued at $18,053,332 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. BNP Paribas lowered NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on NIKE from $152.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.96.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

