Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Makes New $1.14 Million Investment in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 16,621 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 355.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Price Performance

CSGP traded up $1.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.22. 149,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,375,605. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.51. The company has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 12.30, a current ratio of 12.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.12 and a 12-month high of $92.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $605.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.49 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 16.56%. Research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CSGP shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on CoStar Group from $104.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CoStar Group news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 24,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $1,990,375.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 346,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,934,965.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CoStar Group news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 24,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $1,990,375.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 346,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,934,965.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa Ruggles sold 30,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total value of $2,785,933.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 156,208 shares in the company, valued at $14,280,535.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,474 shares of company stock worth $15,103,488 in the last ninety days. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CoStar Group

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Stories

