Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Sells 4,975 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. cut its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,975 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 29.6% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 44.3% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.8% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 11,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.3% in the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 17,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $866,588.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,220.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 17,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $866,588.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,220.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $621,364.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,374.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,396,426 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on BSX. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. CL King began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.35.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.5 %

Boston Scientific stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,614,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,931,762. The firm has a market cap of $73.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.29. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $37.74 and a 1 year high of $54.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.84.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

