Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Sells 82,914 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 91.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 82,914 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $438,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 64,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,514,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $434,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ENPH stock traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $130.53. The company had a trading volume of 895,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,071,322. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.49. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $127.17 and a one year high of $339.92. The firm has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.21. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.20%. The firm had revenue of $711.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.94 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENPH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $259.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $267.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.90.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total value of $313,604.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,470,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total value of $248,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $313,604.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,470,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

