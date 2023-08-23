Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Takes $575,000 Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.2% in the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,026 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 314.0% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 19,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 14,421 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 28,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,515,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 6.3% during the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 602,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $135,520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,670 shares during the period. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHW. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $272.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.56.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $2.16 on Wednesday, reaching $272.57. The company had a trading volume of 532,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,870. The firm has a market cap of $70.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $265.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.73. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $195.24 and a 1 year high of $283.80.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.58. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 83.63%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.86%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

