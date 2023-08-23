Wealth Alliance Buys 44 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Wealth Alliance increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $274,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,059,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,264,000 after purchasing an additional 327,632 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $506,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 421.7% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 20,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,124,000 after acquiring an additional 16,389 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $402.61 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $408.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $387.42. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $422.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

