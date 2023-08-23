Weichai Power (OTCMKTS:WEICY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.59

Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.59 and traded as low as $11.26. Weichai Power shares last traded at $11.26, with a volume of 2,116,500 shares traded.

Weichai Power Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.99.

Weichai Power Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1396 per share. This is an increase from Weichai Power’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th.

Weichai Power Company Profile

Weichai Power Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of diesel engines, automobiles, and other automobile components in China and internationally. It operates through Engines, Automobiles and Automobile Components, Agricultural Equipment, and Intelligent Logistics segments. The company offers engines of trucks, buses, construction and agricultural machinery, and industrial equipment; gearboxes, including transmission, PTO, and auto transmission products; axles for trucks, bus, and construction machinery; hydraulic components, pumps, valves, gears, motors, and powertrain; commercial vehicles and auto parts; and industrial trucks and services.

