Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.41 EPS

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 72.68%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Williams-Sonoma updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Up 12.6 %

Shares of NYSE:WSM traded up $15.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,713,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,104. Williams-Sonoma has a one year low of $109.22 and a one year high of $170.76. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.96.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WSM. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

Insider Activity

In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,533 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.64, for a total transaction of $201,804.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,113.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,499,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth about $56,497,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth approximately $50,715,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,292,000 after purchasing an additional 273,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,782,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Further Reading

