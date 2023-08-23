Woolworths (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) Shares Down 2.7%

Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.91 and last traded at $3.91. 592 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 2,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.02.

Woolworths Stock Down 0.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.82.

Woolworths Company Profile

Woolworths Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores in sub-Saharan Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through seven segments: Woolworths Fashion, Beauty and Home; Woolworths Food; Woolworths Financial Services; David Jones; Country Road Group; and Treasury.

