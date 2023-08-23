World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Loop Capital increased their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. VNET Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $100.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $110.13.

Shares of WWE stock opened at $115.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.45 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 12-month low of $65.04 and a 12-month high of $115.66.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $410.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.54 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 12.65%. Analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

