Wrapped Everscale Market Capitalization Tops $70.00 Million (WEVER)

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One Wrapped Everscale token can now be purchased for about $0.0530 or 0.00000201 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Everscale has a total market capitalization of $70.00 million and approximately $27,036.92 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wrapped Everscale has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Everscale Token Profile

Wrapped Everscale’s launch date was May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,090,359,088 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,792,785,658 tokens. The official website for Wrapped Everscale is everscale.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net.

Wrapped Everscale Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,090,288,098 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.05273134 USD and is down -0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $11,900.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Everscale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Everscale should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Everscale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

