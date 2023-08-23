Zacks Research Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Murphy Oil in a research report issued on Thursday, August 17th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.07. The consensus estimate for Murphy Oil’s current full-year earnings is $4.37 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.32 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.35 EPS.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on MUR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.10.

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

Murphy Oil stock opened at $44.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.38. Murphy Oil has a 1-year low of $31.90 and a 1-year high of $51.28.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $814.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.77 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 25.86% and a return on equity of 15.09%. Murphy Oil’s revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Murphy Oil

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 19.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 21,179 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 10.3% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 25,806 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 126.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,468,759 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,253,000 after buying an additional 820,403 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the second quarter worth approximately $945,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 456,445 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,482,000 after buying an additional 19,556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Murphy Oil

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $4,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,499,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,942,682.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP John B. Gardner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $429,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,490.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $4,330,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,499,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,942,682.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is 17.03%.

About Murphy Oil

(Get Free Report)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.