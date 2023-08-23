Zacks Research Weighs in on Hibbett, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Hibbett in a report released on Friday, August 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Hibbett’s current full-year earnings is $7.31 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hibbett’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.76 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.17 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.17 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.84 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.15 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.22 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.64 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HIBB. Bank of America lowered shares of Hibbett from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. VNET Group reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hibbett from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hibbett presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Hibbett Stock Down 6.1 %

Hibbett stock opened at $39.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $508.73 million, a PE ratio of 4.22, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.49 and its 200 day moving average is $51.37. Hibbett has a 12-month low of $34.86 and a 12-month high of $75.38.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.24). Hibbett had a return on equity of 34.71% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $455.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hibbett

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Hibbett by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 16,056 shares during the period. Fund 1 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Hibbett in the fourth quarter worth $2,577,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hibbett in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Hibbett by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 38,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Hibbett in the first quarter worth $255,000. 96.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Hibbett news, CEO Michael E. Longo bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.17 per share, for a total transaction of $271,275.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,820,717.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Hibbett news, SVP David Mitchell Benck purchased 2,000 shares of Hibbett stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.09 per share, with a total value of $72,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,892.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael E. Longo purchased 7,500 shares of Hibbett stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.17 per share, with a total value of $271,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,985 shares in the company, valued at $2,820,717.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

