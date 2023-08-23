Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 34.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,665 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,965 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Bank bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth about $645,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 32.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,243,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $236,593,000 after buying an additional 1,040,607 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 21.5% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,763 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 8.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,429,518 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $135,470,000 after buying an additional 182,857 shares in the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $55.89. The company had a trading volume of 4,951,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,642,893. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.16. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $55.89.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $975,614.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,505,095.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $143,364.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,658,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,365,224,617.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $975,614.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716,191 shares in the company, valued at $39,505,095.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,820 shares of company stock valued at $3,459,946 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

