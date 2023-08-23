Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Buys 35 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTAS. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Cintas by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cintas by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,505,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Cintas by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Cintas by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cintas by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,410,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of CTAS stock traded up $4.43 on Wednesday, reaching $490.04. 105,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,586. The stock has a market cap of $49.86 billion, a PE ratio of 37.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.31. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $370.93 and a one year high of $518.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $493.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $468.06.

Cintas Increases Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The business services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.09% and a net margin of 15.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on CTAS shares. Citigroup lowered Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $540.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cintas from $419.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cintas in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $524.00.

Insider Activity at Cintas

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total value of $2,516,667.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,326 shares in the company, valued at $13,617,912.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total value of $2,516,667.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,326 shares in the company, valued at $13,617,912.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total value of $1,077,136.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,685,976.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,820 shares of company stock worth $4,926,731. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

