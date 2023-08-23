Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Buys 43,660 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 410,036 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,660 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks makes up approximately 2.2% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $81,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 600.0% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 126 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2,950.0% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 183 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 205.3% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 63,353 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42,600 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of PANW traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $235.63. 1,425,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,096,894. The stock has a market cap of $72.07 billion, a PE ratio of 187.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.28. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $258.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 65.50% and a net margin of 6.38%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total value of $9,682,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at $38,130,921.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total value of $9,682,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at $38,130,921.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.36, for a total value of $7,752,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,666,898 shares in the company, valued at $358,983,153.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 232,258 shares of company stock worth $53,069,368 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on PANW shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.94.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

