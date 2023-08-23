Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Has $12.85 Million Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC decreased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,692 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 27,185 shares during the quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $12,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Naviter Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Alight Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $880,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 97,886 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,488,000 after purchasing an additional 12,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 22,677 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QCOM. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.26.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 1.3 %

QCOM traded up $1.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.93. 2,563,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,052,359. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.96. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $147.36. The stock has a market cap of $123.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.22.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $114,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,745 shares in the company, valued at $770,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

