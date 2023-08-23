Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Has $28 Million Stock Position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 13.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 902,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,870 shares during the quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in ON were worth $28,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of ON by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in ON in the fourth quarter valued at about $676,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in ON in the first quarter valued at about $6,622,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in ON in the first quarter valued at about $405,000. Finally, Eisler Capital US LLC acquired a new position in ON in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,818,000. 17.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON Stock Performance

ONON traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $29.40. 4,489,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,157,861. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.86 and its 200-day moving average is $29.30. The company has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of 203.79, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.22. On Holding AG has a 12 month low of $15.44 and a 12 month high of $37.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ON ( NYSE:ONON ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $444.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.09 million. ON had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 3.98%. ON's quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that On Holding AG will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ONON shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on ON from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. BTIG Research started coverage on ON in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They issued a "neutral" rating for the company. 51job reissued a "maintains" rating on shares of ON in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on ON from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Williams Trading lowered ON from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $32.95.

ON Company Profile

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

