Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 10.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,917,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,549,000 after purchasing an additional 780,250 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 22.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,687,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,703 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 17.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,030,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,885,000 after purchasing an additional 304,433 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,786,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,236,000 after purchasing an additional 55,467 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 66.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,379,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,676,000 after purchasing an additional 552,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cytek Biosciences

In other news, CEO Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $180,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,613,467 shares in the company, valued at $68,825,741.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 123,000 shares of company stock worth $1,039,080 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Cytek Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Cytek Biosciences Price Performance

CTKB stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.91. The stock had a trading volume of 322,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,951. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.45 and a 1-year high of $15.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.33.

About Cytek Biosciences

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

