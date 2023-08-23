Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Sells 170,155 Shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,701,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,155 shares during the quarter. Global-e Online makes up approximately 1.5% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned about 1.05% of Global-e Online worth $54,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLBE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Global-e Online by 11.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Global-e Online during the first quarter valued at about $688,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Global-e Online by 59.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 235,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,968,000 after buying an additional 88,194 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Global-e Online by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkwood LLC lifted its holdings in Global-e Online by 110.7% during the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 22,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 11,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GLBE traded up $1.64 on Wednesday, reaching $39.32. 360,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,251,606. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 12 month low of $18.14 and a 12 month high of $45.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of -36.50 and a beta of 1.29.

Global-e Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.04. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 34.58% and a negative return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $133.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

GLBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.67.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

