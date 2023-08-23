Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Sells 30,840 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC decreased its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,470 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 30,840 shares during the quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $18,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,331,802 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $108,835,000 after purchasing an additional 65,153 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,898 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 781,290 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $63,847,000 after acquiring an additional 163,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 3,098 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:APH traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.48. The company had a trading volume of 598,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,580,190. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $51.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.23. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $65.21 and a one year high of $90.28.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 27.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $26,433,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,669,534.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Luc Walter sold 264,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $23,136,481.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 197,962 shares in the company, valued at $17,286,041.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $26,433,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,669,534.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,289,962 shares of company stock valued at $113,052,232 in the last 90 days. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on APH shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Amphenol from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.25.

About Amphenol

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

