Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Sells 58,200 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lowered its stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 41.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 81,057 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 58,200 shares during the quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 0.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 182,939 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 28,782 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 7,040 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,400 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 204,110 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after buying an additional 24,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $942,000. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RIVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $49,698.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,287.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $290,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 86,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,544.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $49,698.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,304 shares in the company, valued at $991,287.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,423 shares of company stock worth $793,029 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of RIVN stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.32. 10,363,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,348,691. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.68 and a fifty-two week high of $40.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 5.66. The firm has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.11.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.34. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 38.91% and a negative net margin of 200.97%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.89) EPS. Rivian Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 208.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.89 EPS for the current year.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.