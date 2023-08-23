Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Sells 89,127 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC cut its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,282,918 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 89,127 shares during the period. Uber Technologies accounts for about 2.8% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Uber Technologies worth $104,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 11.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,183 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,494 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,219 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 15,713 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. 73.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. TheStreet raised Uber Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Thirty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $26,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,916 shares in the company, valued at $5,285,556. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $26,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,916 shares in the company, valued at $5,285,556. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 8,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $347,944.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 181,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,571,654.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 325,642 shares of company stock worth $14,830,237. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE UBER traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.37. The company had a trading volume of 7,727,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,685,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.94 and a 1-year high of $49.49. The company has a market cap of $92.71 billion, a PE ratio of -201.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.70 and a 200-day moving average of $38.18.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.19. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.33) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

