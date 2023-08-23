Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications updated its Q3 guidance to $1.07-1.09 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $4.63-4.67 EPS.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $65.83 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 149.62 and a beta of -0.21. Zoom Video Communications has a fifty-two week low of $60.45 and a fifty-two week high of $89.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $141,277.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 174,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,886,556.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,070 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $141,277.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 174,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,886,556.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 5,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,732 shares of company stock worth $5,204,038. Company insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 821.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. 53.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

