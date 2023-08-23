Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $108.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.81 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 29.09% and a negative return on equity of 72.78%. Zuora’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. Zuora updated its Q3 guidance to $0.05-0.06 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $0.21-0.23 EPS.

Zuora Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ZUO traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,100,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,314. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Zuora has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $12.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 1.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZUO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Zuora in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Zuora from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.38.

Insider Activity at Zuora

In related news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 9,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $102,083.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 27,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,496. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amy Guggenheim Shenkan sold 9,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $98,081.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,599.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 9,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $102,083.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 27,225 shares in the company, valued at $287,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 157,068 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,535. Insiders own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zuora

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zuora during the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zuora in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Zuora in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Zuora in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Zuora in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.

