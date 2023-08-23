Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.21-0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $428-433 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $436.69 million. Zuora also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.05-0.06 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Zuora in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Zuora from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zuora currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.38.

ZUO traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,050,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,624. Zuora has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $12.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.77 and its 200-day moving average is $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $103.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.00 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 72.78% and a negative net margin of 29.09%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zuora will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zuora news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 9,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $102,083.52. Following the sale, the executive now owns 27,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,496. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zuora news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 9,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $102,083.52. Following the sale, the executive now owns 27,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,496. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 17,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total value of $188,018.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 60,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,924.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,068 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,535 over the last quarter. 9.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zuora by 70.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,324,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,500,000 after acquiring an additional 960,540 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 17.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 134,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 19,975 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 15.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 8,769 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Zuora in the second quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Zuora in the second quarter valued at $587,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.

