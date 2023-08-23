Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Aug 23rd, 2023

Zuora (NYSE:ZUOGet Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.21-0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $428-433 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $436.69 million. Zuora also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.05-0.06 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Zuora in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Zuora from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zuora currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Zuora

Zuora Trading Down 2.7 %

ZUO traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,050,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,624. Zuora has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $12.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.77 and its 200-day moving average is $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUOGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $103.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.00 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 72.78% and a negative net margin of 29.09%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zuora will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zuora

In other Zuora news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 9,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $102,083.52. Following the sale, the executive now owns 27,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,496. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zuora news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 9,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $102,083.52. Following the sale, the executive now owns 27,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,496. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 17,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total value of $188,018.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 60,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,924.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,068 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,535 over the last quarter. 9.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zuora

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zuora by 70.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,324,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,500,000 after acquiring an additional 960,540 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 17.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 134,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 19,975 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 15.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 8,769 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Zuora in the second quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Zuora in the second quarter valued at $587,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

About Zuora

(Get Free Report)

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Zuora (NYSE:ZUO)

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.