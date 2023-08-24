1,499 Shares in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Purchased by Barrett & Company Inc.

Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter.

IUSG opened at $98.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.84 and its 200-day moving average is $92.87. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $76.95 and a 1-year high of $101.04. The company has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.2197 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

