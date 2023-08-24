3M (NYSE:MMM) Position Increased by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 1,538.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,676,265,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 1,361.9% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of MMM stock opened at $99.65 on Thursday. 3M has a 12 month low of $92.38 and a 12 month high of $144.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.89. The company has a market cap of $55.01 billion, a PE ratio of -35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.96.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. 3M had a positive return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that 3M will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is -211.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on 3M from $100.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.27.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

